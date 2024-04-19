US volunteer Russel Bentley missing in Donetsk killed — RT editor-in-chief

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russell Bentley, a well-known American volunteer in Donbass who was reported missing in Donetsk on April 8, has died, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said.

"Russell Bentley, known as ‘Texas’, a real American, truly from Texas, was killed in Donetsk. He was fighting for our guys there. He collaborated with our Sputnik," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Bentley came to Donbass from the United States in 2014 and joined the militia under the call sign Texas. He fought in key battles during the conflict.