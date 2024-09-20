Theft of Russian assets to nullify trust towards EU — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Large-scale theft of Russian assets will nullify the European Union’s authority and trust of the international community towards the EU, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing at the Eurasian Women's Forum, while commenting on reports that the EU had channeled 1.4 billion euros of profits from frozen Russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine.

"It is no exaggeration to say that this large-scale theft of Russian assets will nullify the European Union’s authority and trust towards the EU. The European Union itself will be pushed to the sidelines of all world processes," she stated.

EU's suicidal course

Zakharova pointed out that the European Union had lost independence.

"They are not in their right mind. Their will has been paralyzed in order to force them to continue to abide by a confrontational course, suicidal for the EU," Zakharova said. "It is obvious that ever more hostile anti-Russian decisions are made time after time in the West in order to divert the attention of the European population from their own monstrous, erroneous and criminal steps, which, among other things, have brought about the collapse of economies that had been thriving until just recently.

"Having driven themselves into a dead end, the EU champions of victory, as they say, over Russia on the battlefield expect to somehow improve their own financial position by stealing assets and then legalizing this theft," Zakharova said about the current situation.

Main beneficiary

"The EU’s pro-American leaders keep quiet about the main thing: life in the European Union after this (theft of Russian assets - TASS) will not get better. It will only get worse," Zakharova warned. "The main beneficiary of this criminal scheme, as always, will be the United States of America. And not only and not so much the United States on the aggregate, because its people will not get anything, either. The main beneficiary - the military-industrial complex - will once again enrich itself."

