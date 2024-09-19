Ukrainian breakthrough attempts thwarted: developments in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian troops repelled three Ukrainian attempts to break through the border in the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

The enemy lost more than 300 military personnel over the day. Kiev's total losses have reached over 14,950 men.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Units of the battlegroup North foiled enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Borki, Kremenoye, Lyubimovka and Obukhovka. One Ukrainian serviceman was captured.

- The Russian military also repelled three attempts by the Ukrainian military to break through the border near Novy Put, Malaya Obukhovka and Medvezhye.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, Ukraine lost over 300 servicemen and 14 armored vehicles, including a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier and ten armored combat vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, a mortar, two electronic warfare stations and seven vehicles. Three pontoon crossings were destroyed.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 14,950 servicemen, 122 tanks, 52 infantry fighting vehicles, 93 armored personnel carriers, 768 armored combat vehicles, 464 vehicles, 109 artillery pieces, 28 multiple rocket launchers, including seven HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, four transport-loading vehicles, 28 radar stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, 14 pieces of engineering equipment, including eight engineering demolition vehicles and one UR-77 demining unit.

Alaudinov's statements

- The Russian military has secured a foothold in the recently liberated settlements of Nikolayevo-Daryino and Daryino in the Kursk Region, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major-General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.