Ten Ukrainian drones destroyed over Russia’s Bryansk Region — governor

BRYANSK, September 20. /TASS/. Ten more drones of the Ukrainian armed forces have been destroyed over Russia’s Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported via his Telegram channel.

"Ten more enemy fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed by air defense facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry over the Bryansk Region. There are no casualties or damage," he wrote, adding that operative and emergencies services were working on the spot.

Bogomaz said earlier that the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense forces were repelling a massive drone attack using drones in the skies over the Bryansk Region, with seven drones having been eliminated.