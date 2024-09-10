Ukrainian troops captured: situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 380 military personnel and 15 pieces of hardware, including two tanks, in the Kursk Region over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Four enemy servicemen were captured.

In total, the enemy has lost over 11,800 servicemen since fighting began in the region.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Units of the battlegroup North, backed by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled three enemy attacks towards the settlements of Apanasovka, Kamyshevka, Maryevka and Cherkasskaya Konopelka.

- The Russian military also foiled Ukrainian attempts to attack the settlements of Borki, Krasnooktyabrskoye and Kremyanoye.

- Russian jets hit enemy troop concentrations in the Kursk Region, as well as foreign mercenaries’ deployment sites and Ukrainian reserves in 13 settlements of the Sumy Region.

- The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations continues.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, Ukraine lost more than 380 servicemen and 15 armored vehicles, including two tanks, 13 armored fighting vehicles, as well as three artillery pieces and 11 vehicles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to 11,800 servicemen, 93 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 74 armored personnel carriers, 649 armored combat vehicles, 382 vehicles, 89 artillery pieces, 24 multiple rocket launchers, including seven HIMARS and five MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, two reloading vehicles, 22 radar stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, eight pieces of engineering equipment, including two engineering demolition vehicles and one UR-77 demining unit.

Shoigu's statements

- Moscow will not negotiate with Kiev until Ukrainian troops are "thrown out" of Russia, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

- He described Ukraine's aspiration to carry out "atomic terror" against the Kursk nuclear power plant as "the height of terrorism."

Aid to residents

- Injured people and those who lost their property in the Kursk Region will receive financial support of up to 150,000 rubles ($1,650), the region's acting governor Alexey Smirnov said on his Telegram channel.

- The overall amount of money from the government's reserve fund provided for aid to residents of the Kursk Region totals 19.3 billion rubles ($212 mln), First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told the Vedomosti newspaper in an interview.

Abducted residents

- Ukrainian troops have been abducting men in the border areas of the Kursk Region and taking them to Ukraine. Security forces told TASS that the Ukrainian military were also stealing vehicles and food.

- A captured scout of the Ukrainian armed forces' 61st mechanized brigade, Vitaly Panchenko, who was caught while fighting the Russian military and civilians in the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region, told TASS that he did not know what happened to the civilians abducted near Sudzha.