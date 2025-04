MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has lowered the lower limit in its forecast of the average key rate for 2025 and increased the upper limit.

The regulator expects the average key rate to be within 19.5-21.5% until the end of the year, according to the midterm outlook of the Central Bank.

The key rate forecast for 2026 is kept equal to 13-14%. The Central Bank also kept the forecast of the average key rate to be 7.5-8.5% in 2027.