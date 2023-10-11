Russia files statement to ICAO Council over West's air traffic rules violations

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia has submitted a statement to the ICAO Council over the violation of the Convention on International Civil Aviation by Western countries, which have jeopardized the safety of air traffic, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

"The basis for initiating the proceedings was the defendants’ use of unlawful unilateral restrictive measures of discriminatory nature in relation to Russia and its aviation enterprises. In particular, we are referring to a ban on the use of airspace by aircraft of Russian air carriers, a ban on the supply of aircraft and spare parts for them, a ban on maintenance and provision of aircraft insurance services, detention of aircraft abroad, and restrictions on access to meteorological information for air navigation," the Foreign Ministry said.

It emphasized that the defendants in the case were 37 states, including the United States, Canada, Britain and all members of the European Union.

"By their actions, the defendant states have jeopardized the safety of international civil aviation flights and seriously undermined mutual trust, which has been the basis of the international aviation system for almost 80 years," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

The statement reads that Russia, as one of the leading aviation powers, is firmly determined to seek the cessation of all aforesaid violations of the convention's provisions through the ICAO's dispute settlement mechanisms.

"We expect that the ICAO Council will respond effectively and impartially to the situation in the context of the defendants’ unprecedented large-scale disregard of their international legal obligations," the Foreign Ministry concluded.