TVER, September 18. /TASS/. No one has been severely injured in this morning’s drone attack on Toropets in Russia’s Tver Region, the regional government quoted Governor Igor Rudenya as saying.

"Most importantly, our citizens did not sustain serious injuries, and nobody was killed," Rudenya said.

Earlier reports said a fire occurred at the scene where drone fragments fell in Toropets. A partial evacuation was ordered soon after the scope of the emergency had been evaluated.