Attempts made to provoke Hezbollah with aim of US interference in war — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Hezbollah movement is acting with restraint, but efforts are made to provoke it so that the United States will intervene in the war, but the US administration is well aware of this risk, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Sky News Arabia television channel.

"I believe that Hezbollah is acting with restraint in comparison to the capabilities it has. They want to provoke it (Hezbollah - TASS) for the same purpose of making the interference of the United States in the war inevitable," Lavrov said commenting on the explosions in Lebanon. "I feel that this risk is understood by the Joe Biden administration. Of course, we want a major war not to happen."

"However, the most important things at this stage are to [achieve] a comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and across Palestinian territories in general and to urgently resolve humanitarian issues, resume aid in required amounts. And as the third necessary step, it is a must to launch serious talks on the establishment of a Palestinian state," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov pointed put that without this, recurrent outbreaks of violence will never stop in the Middle East.