Senior Russian lawmaker warns that calls for long-range strikes open way to nuclear war

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The European Parliament's call for lifting restrictions on strikes inside Russia with Western weapons is opening the way to a nuclear world war, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

He was commenting on a recent resolution of the European Parliament to allow strikes inside Russia with Western weapons. Such resolutions are not legally binding, but are used to promote views on specific policy issues.

"Today the European Parliament called on the EU member countries to lift restrictions for Kiev to use long-range weapons for strikes inside our country, to strengthen military support for Ukraine, and to announce fundraising for Europeans to meet the needs of the Ukrainian military. What the European Parliament is calling for opens the way to a nuclear world war," Volodin wrote on Telegram.

The lawmaker also called on the European Parliament to dissolve itself following the adoption of that resolution. He said if Western weapons are used for strikes deep inside Russia, Moscow give a harsh response using "more powerful weapons."

"No one should have any illusions about this. The State Duma insists on this," he stated.