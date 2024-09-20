No more red lines for Israel, any Hezbollah radical is legitimate target — PM’s office

TEL AVIV, September 20. /TASS/. There are no more red lines for Israel in its confrontation with Hezbollah, with any member of this Shiite movement being a legitimate target, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser at the Israeli prime minister’s office, said.

"After the safe return of residents of the country’s northern regions to their homes was proclaimed as an objective of the war, Israel has entered a new level of confrontation. There are no more red lines that used to exist in the past, and each and every terrorist from Hezbollah or any other hostile force north of our border is a legitimate target from no on and will be eliminated if he doesn’t abandon the idea of attacking Israel," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that a pinpoint strike was delivered on Beirut that killed Hezbollah Shiite militia commander Ibrahim Aqil and several other Hezbollah commanders, who were plotting attacks on Israel’s northern areas.

On September 17, the Israeli military political cabinet said that the return of residents, who were evacuated from Israeli settlements near the border with Lebanon amid Hezbollah shelling attacks, was added to the list of official objectives of Israel’s military campaign that has been going on since October 2023. Prior to that, Israel was focused on the Gaza Strip and declared three goals, namely eliminating Hamas’ potential, the release of all hostages held in the enclave and creating conditions for excluding any potential threats to Israel from Gaza.