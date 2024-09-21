Russia, China do not need to create military alliance — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing do not need to create a military alliance, with the two countries’ armies cooperating successfully without creating any unions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sky News Arabia.

"We are often asked when we will create a military alliance. We do not need to do it. We hold military drills regularly," he said, adding that "the armies cooperate, hold in [with each other], work out capacity for joint actions, jointly drill, all this without any military union like the North Atlantic alliance."

Those relations are the best in the whole history of ties that existed between Russia and China, the minister added. "They are strategic," he noted.