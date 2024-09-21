Russia welcomes normalization of Iran’s relations with Arab countries — Lavrov

UN, September 21. /TASS/. Iran and Arab countries are interested in expansion of economic cooperation and interaction on the international arena while Russia welcomes the process of normalization of their relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sky News Arabia TV channel.

"I believe that Iran and its neighbors, Arab monarchies and other Arab countries, are interested in cooperation with each other," he said. "Those are the countries of one region, it is unavoidable for them to live together, side by side with each other. I welcome the process between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran. They have normalized their relations, with dialogue developing on many other issues," the minister noted.

It is in the interests of both Iran and its Arab countries to establish "friendly, normal, goods relations," he added. "This will allow developing economic cooperation for the benefit of people of all those countries, as well as more efficiently interacting on the international arena, protecting the interests of countries, as we put it, of the global South, the global East," Lavrov stressed.