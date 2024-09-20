Russia is committed to Israel’s security, but not at others’ expense — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia emphasizes by all means that it is committed to Israel's security, but the latter cannot be ensured at the expense of other countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Sky News Arabia TV channel.

"Whatever we do, we always emphasize that no solutions will be viable if they do not take into account, among other things, the security interests of Israel. But certainly the security of others must not be harmed either," he pointed out.

Lavrov noted that he had good relations with many of his Israeli counterparts.

"It is necessary to implement the resolutions demanding a two-state solution to Middle East problems. The two states - Israel and Palestine - are to exist as independent, sovereign and good neighbors in security with regard to each other. The same applies to the security of the entire region," the Russian foreign minister explained.

Lavrov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia's full commitment to Israel's security and fundamental interests.