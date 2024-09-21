Drones downed in southwest of Russia’s Tver Region

TVER, September 21. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s forces have downed unmanned aerial vehicles in the southwest of Russia’s Tver Region, the press service of the region’s government reported.

"As Governor Igor Rudenya reported, the Russian Defense Ministry’s forces have downed unmanned aerial vehicles in the southwest of Russia’s Tver Region," the report said.

Emergency services together with representatives of the territory’s administration are working on the spot, according to the report.