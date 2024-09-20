Russia’s Akhmat special force destroys military storage facility in Kursk direction

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Akhmat special force destroyed one self-propelled artillery weapon, one armored personnel carrier and an ammunition storage facility in the Kursk direction, says Maj. Gen. Apty Alaudinov, the deputy chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces and the commander of the Akhmat special forces unit.

"We eliminated one armored personnel carrier and one self-propelled artillery weapon, then blew up an ammunition storage facility where several military vehicles were stored," he wrote on Telegram. "We blew it up shortly after a delivery arrived there.".