Russia's international reserves up by $2.5 bln over week to $616 bln

"International reserves as of the end of the day on September 6, 2024 amounted to $616.0 billion, having increased by $2.5 billion, or 0.4%, over the week, mainly due to positive revaluation," the regulator said in a statement.

As of August 30, the volume of reserves was $613.5 billion.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.