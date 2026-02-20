Inflation control among strategic tasks of Russian economic policy

KRASNOYARSK, February 20. /TASS/. The inflation fight is one of strategic tasks in the national economic policy, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Maslennikov told TASS on the sidelines of the Siberian Express 2026 conference.

"Certainly, inflation control and establishment of long-term clear institutions that have an opportunity to restrain it. This is the strategic task of the national economic policy," Maslennikov said. Inflation is among important indicators the Security Council pays attention to during monitoring, while the inflation level is one of key parameters determining economic stability and economic security of the country, he added.

The Siberian Express 2026 conference was organized to discuss strategic development areas for the Siberian Federal District. The conference is being held in Krasnoyarsk on February 19-20.