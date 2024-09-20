Hezbollah confirms death of its commander in airstrike on Beirut

BEIRUT, September 21. /TASS/. The leadership of the Shiite Hezbollah party has confirmed the death of its commander Ibrahim Aqil in Israel’s missile strike on Beirut’s southern neighborhood, according to a statement by the information service posted on the Telegram channel.

"We confirm that military leader Ibrahim Aqil died like a martyr in the battle for Jerusalem, whose liberation was his biggest dream," the statement said.

MTV TV channel reported earlier that together with the military leader at least six commanders of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force died in the airstrike. They all participated in the meeting of the crisis center held by Aqil.

According to the Lebanese health ministry, the death toll from the Israeli attack has reached 14, 66 people were wounded, and 17 more are missing.