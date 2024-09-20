Scholz says Germany not to send Kiev missiles ‘capable of reaching as far as Moscow’

BERLIN, September 20. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated that Taurus cruise missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers would not be sent to Kiev.

"Although many people put pressure on me, I will not deliver cruise missiles that are capable of reaching as far as Moscow," he said at a meeting with local residents in municipality of Niedergorsdorf (the federal state of Brandenburg). "I can assure you and I assure you here, on this very spot that I will stick to this stance," Scholz added.

In addition, the chancellor once again emphasized the need to explore ways in order to peacefully resolve the Ukraine conflict.

"Now it is high time to study what possibilities are there," Scholz said.

However, he does not agree that peace talks could be an alternative to Germany’s support for Ukraine. "It is naive," the German chancellor said.

Kiev has long been asking Berlin to ship Taurus cruise missiles. They have been compared to the UK’s Storm Shadow, which have already been given to Ukraine. However, the German-Swedish missiles have a slightly longer range.

On Thursday, Germany updated the list of weapons that it transferred to Kiev to include 22 Leopard 1A5 tanks with spare parts, three Gepard self-propelled air defense systems, drones and other weapons. It was also reported that Germany plans to allocate 397 million euros in short-term additional military aid to Kiev.

Germany, the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US, has committed a total of about 28 billion euros in past and future spending on military support to Kiev.

Moscow has repeatedly said that funneling weapons into Ukraine will not reduce Russia's resolve or turn the tide in the special military operation.