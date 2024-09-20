Gas reserves in European USG facilities approach 93.5%

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The volume of gas reserves in European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities approached 93.5%, but lags behind the record levels of 2023, when UGS facilities were filled to 94%. Gas injections into UGS facilities slowed significantly in September to the lowest level since 2011.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), 101 mln cubic meters of gas were injected into UGS facilities in EU countries on September 18. At the same time, withdrawals amounted to 63 mcm. Withdrawals already exceed injections in several European countries: France, Austria, and Poland.

Currently, European UGS facilities are 93.45% full (5.32 pp higher than the average for this date over the past five years), containing 103.6 bln cubic meters of gas.

The weather during the week in Central and Western Europe is slightly warmer than during the previous seven-day period. The share of wind power in EU electricity generation increased to 16% in September.

The total volume of liquefied natural gas received from terminals into the European gas transmission system in August was the lowest since October 2021, but started to grow once again in September. Currently, the capacity for regasification of LNG and its subsequent injection into European pipelines is at 39% of the maximum. The average gas purchase price in Europe in August was $437 per 1,000 cubic meters, and in September - at around $410.