ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow has information about the creation of concentration camps by the Ukrainian militants in the Russian border area, they put local residents there, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Russian law enforcement agencies continue to receive information about cases of forced removal of the Kursk Region residents, who did not have time to evacuate, to Ukraine by the followers of Bandera. By the way, I remind you that this is a typical practice of the Nazi occupiers. Do you remember how they took Soviet people, citizens of the Soviet Union, into captivity, into slavery?" the diplomat said at a briefing on the sidelines of the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum.

"There are numerous testimonies, they were collected by the headquarters of the Russian Red Cross in Kursk. In fact, there is simply direct evidence that the Ukrainian fighters in the Russian border area created the semblance of concentration camps, where they held at gunpoint local residents who, for various reasons, did not leave the unsafe areas," Zakharova emphasized.

She pointed out that one of the Ukrainian prisoners of war reported an attack on a passenger train being prepared in the Kursk Region. "All this is being documented, including new facts of shooting civilians and mistreatment by Ukrainians in the Kursk Region," the diplomat said.

"And yet, this is being done not only on the model of the Third Reich of Nazi Germany, but also under the symbolism of Nazism and fascism. The number of facts about the use of Nazi symbols and inscriptions by the Ukrainian servicemen in the Kursk Region is increasing, they are being found on helmets, on daggers, on the patches of fighters who escaped from the battlefield dead or captured, on military equipment," Zakharova added.