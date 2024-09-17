West is persuading Ukraine to give up claims to 1991 borders — legislator

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Ukraine is under pressure from the West because of its demands for the restoration of the 1991 borders, Yegor Chernev, the head of the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, has said.

"There is such pressure. It does exist," he said in an interview with video blogger Anna Gopko. "Such suggestions pop up periodically in the Western media. Some argue that Ukraine needs to reconsider its approach. Perhaps, it will not be a victory within the borders of 1991, but in some other borders and realities."

Chernev shared a "feeling" that the Western world is ready to declare as a victory for Ukraine at least the fact that "Kiev has not fallen" and that it "has not lost its sovereignty."

He refrained from mentioning specific names and countries, but emphasized that "this pressure is happening to a certain degree."

In commenting on the upcoming trip of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the United States Chernev said that Kiev’s task is "not to give in to this pressure."

Earlier it was reported that Zelensky had some kind of plan for ending the conflict, which he intends to present to US leaders.