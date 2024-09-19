Two-thirds of Abrams tanks in Ukraine already destroyed — Russia’s deputy OSCE envoy

VIENNA, September 19. /TASS/. Two-thirds of all US Abrams tanks supplied to Ukraine have already been destroyed, although Kiev’s military seldom uses them in combat, Russia's deputy permanent representative to the OSCE, Maxim Buyakevich, said at a meeting of the organization's Permanent Council.

He noted the discussion is afoot in the West about the possibility of using high-accuracy long-range weapons against facilities deep inside Russian territory.

"This issue is becoming especially urgent for them against the background of videos of much-hyped NATO equipment burning after being hit by Russian weapons. Take at least the lauded US Abrams tanks: two-thirds of all tanks of this type have already been destroyed, even though the Ukrainian command rarely uses them in combat," the Buyakevich said.

The use of Western-made long-range high accuracy weapons against Russia’s rear areas would be "an extremely dangerous adventure for the NATO countries."

"Should the practical implementation of such a decision be confirmed, it will significantly change the nature of the current conflict and force Russia to take measures in response to new threats. We warn against taking these warnings lightly," Buyakevich added.