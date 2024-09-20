Russia wants no nuclear war — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia does not want any nuclear war and believes that the conversations about when to press the "red button" are inappropriate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Sky News Arabia television channel.

"We talk about red lines, expecting that our assessments, statements will be heard by intelligent, decision-making people. It is not serious to say that if tomorrow you do not do what I demand of you, we will press the 'red button,'" the Russian foreign minister said.

"I am convinced that in such situations, decision makers have an idea of what we are talking about. Nobody wants a nuclear war," Lavrov stressed.

However, the foreign minister assured that Russia possesses weapons "that will have serious implications for the handlers of the Ukrainian regime."

"[Russia] does have such weapons. They are in full combat readiness," he emphasized.