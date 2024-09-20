North Korea convinced Russia to win special military operation in Ukraine — top diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Pyongyang is convinced that Russia will win the special operation in Ukraine and ensure international stability, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said.

"The Ukrainian crisis is one of the geopolitical crises facing the international community today. <...> Russia’s security interests are being violated," she said at the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum, pointing to US attempts "to ensure world hegemony by escalating the security crisis."

"We are convinced that the Russian people will win and ensure peace and stability. The North Korean people express their support for the Russian people in their just struggle," Choe Son Hui added.

