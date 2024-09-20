Putin has no plans to attend Mexican president's inauguration — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not come to the inauguration of Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum scheduled for October 1, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The president did not plan to make such a trip," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The day before, Alexander Shchetinin, the director of the Latin American department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated in an interview with RTVI that Putin had appointed a representative to attend the inauguration ceremony of Mexico's president-elect.

Earlier, the Mexican embassy in Moscow stated that Putin had received an invitation to Sheinbaum's inauguration ceremony. Prior to that, the Russian leader congratulated her on her election, noting that Mexico is "a traditionally friendly partner of Russia in the Latin American region." He expressed hope that the incoming president "will contribute to the further development of constructive cooperation" between the two countries.