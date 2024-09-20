Over 6,200 Kursk Region residents evacuated from border areas over week

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. More than 6,200 people have left border areas of the Kursk Region over the past week, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's press service told TASS.

"A total of 6,200 people left the border areas for safe regions on their own and in organized groups over the past week. Additionally, 1,339 people were evacuated from the 'gray zone' upon individual request," the ministry stated. In total, 5,700 people were evacuated from the 15-kilometer area along the border with Ukraine.

Around 11,000 people are currently staying in temporary accommodation centers across 32 Russian regions, with psychologists from the Emergencies Ministry and volunteers providing assistance.

"Over the past week, 100 residents of the border region managed to reestablish contact with their relatives. In total, 744 people have reunited with their families since the beginning of August," the Emergencies Ministry added.