Six Hezbollah elite unit Radwan commanders killed by Israel’s airstrike o Beirut

BEIRUT, September 20. /TASS/. At least six commanders of Hezbollah’s elite unit Radwan died in the Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern neighborhood, the MTV television channel reported.

According to the television channel, they were taking part in an operations headquarters meeting held by Hezbollah military leader Ibrahim Aqil, who, as follows from earlier reports, was killed by the Israeli strike.

A source in the Lebanese security service told the television channel that that Israeli warplanes fired four missiles at a seven-storey building in the Al-Qaem building and a military bunker beneath it, where the Hezbollah commanders gathered for a meeting.

Rescue operations on the strike site continue. According to the Lebanese health ministry, the death toll from the Israeli attack has reached 14. Sixty-six people wounded and seventeen more are missing.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that it had conducted a targeted strike in Beirut, adding that Ibrahim Aqil, a military commander of Hezbollah’s militia, was killed along with other top brass. According to the Israeli military, they were in charge of planning an invasion of northern Israel.