US’ new military aid package for Ukraine to be worth $375 mln — agency

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. The United States is expected to announce a $375 million military aid package to Ukraine next week, Reuters said, citing sources in the US administration.

According to the agency, the new package will include patrol boats, additional munitions for high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, spare parts and other weapons.

CNN reported earlier on Friday that the United States is expected to announce a new large-scale military aid package for Ukraine next week. However, there might be problems with weapons and equipment deliveries to Ukraine due to shortages at warehouses. According to the television channel, the new package is expected to be much bigger than previous packages. In early September, Washington’s aid package was worth $250 million.

On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a package of bills approved by Congress, which totaled some $95 bln and included about $61 bln to help Ukraine and $26 bln to support Israel, as well as funds to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians in conflict zones, namely in the Gaza Strip.