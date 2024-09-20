Ukraine’s forces in Ugledar virtually encircled — sources

DONETSK, September 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces in Ugledar have actually found themselves encircled, sources told TASS.

"The enemy group in Ugledar is virtually encircled. Supply routes have been cut. Most positions around the city, including those at the most important sites and heights are Russian. The whole city is exposed to fire," the sources explained.

Earlier, military sources told TASS that the Ukrainian forces in Ugledar had lost all supply routes. All field roads, too, are vulnerable to the fire of Russian forces.