Twenty Hezbollah commanders killed in Israeli strike on Beirut — Axios

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. Israel believes that about 20 commanders of the Radwan forces (elite unites of the Shiite movement Hezbollah) were killed in the strike on Beirut, Axios said citing sources.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service confirmed that one of the commanders of Hezbollah’s armed units, Ibrahim Aqil, was eliminated in the airstrike. According to Axios sources, "the senior command of the Radwan forces — about 20 commanders — were killed in the strike."

The news website cited a senior Israeli official who confirmed that Israel had not informed the US in advance of the preparations for the attack on Beirut, "but briefed senior US officials on the matter immediately after it was carried out." Earlier, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said during an online briefing for reporters that Israel had not notified the US in advance about its intention to carry out a strike in Beirut.

The IDF said that it had conducted a targeted strike in Beirut, adding that Ibrahim Aqil, a military commander of Hezbollah’s militia, was killed along with other top brass. According to the Israeli military, they were in charge of planning an invasion of northern Israel.

On September 17, Israel’s military and political cabinet announced that the return of local residents, who were evacuated from border areas in the country’s north amid incessant Hezbollah shelling attacks, was among the official objectives of Israel’s military operation, which has been ongoing since October 2023. Prior to that, its focus was on the Gaza Strip and pursued three goals, namely the elimination of military and ruling capacity of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, the release of all hostages held in Gaza and the transition to such conditions when Gaza poses no more threat to Israel.