West switches to open support for Kiev's terrorist attacks against civilians — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Western countries have moved to openly support Ukrainian terrorist attacks against civilians and peaceful infrastructure, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum.

"The crisis in Ukraine, which Western countries are using as a battering ram against our nation, remains a key factor shaping the international environment. To this end, they continue to supply arms and money to the Kiev regime, propose pseudo-peace initiatives, and try to rally as many countries as possible to their side. Now, they have even resorted to openly supporting and carrying out terrorist attacks against civilians and peaceful infrastructure," the diplomat said.

Zakharova emphasized that the West's destructive line regarding Ukraine is yet another "crusade" against the establishment of a multipolar global order, "which is aimed at making the world a fairer place."

"[The West advocates that] the global centers - economic and political - that have naturally emerged over the past decades due to their development should be deprived of a decisive voice or even the opportunity to declare themselves as full-fledged players," the spokeswoman concluded.