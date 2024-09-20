{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

West switches to open support for Kiev's terrorist attacks against civilians — MFA

"The West continues to supply arms and money to the Kiev regime, propose pseudo-peace initiatives, and try to rally as many countries as possible to their side," Maria Zakharova said
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Western countries have moved to openly support Ukrainian terrorist attacks against civilians and peaceful infrastructure, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum.

"The crisis in Ukraine, which Western countries are using as a battering ram against our nation, remains a key factor shaping the international environment. To this end, they continue to supply arms and money to the Kiev regime, propose pseudo-peace initiatives, and try to rally as many countries as possible to their side. Now, they have even resorted to openly supporting and carrying out terrorist attacks against civilians and peaceful infrastructure," the diplomat said.

Zakharova emphasized that the West's destructive line regarding Ukraine is yet another "crusade" against the establishment of a multipolar global order, "which is aimed at making the world a fairer place."

"[The West advocates that] the global centers - economic and political - that have naturally emerged over the past decades due to their development should be deprived of a decisive voice or even the opportunity to declare themselves as full-fledged players," the spokeswoman concluded.

Foreign policyMaria ZakharovaMilitary operation in Ukraine
Ukraine crisis
Russia cautions Chisinau against involvement in Ukrainian conflict — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova drew attention to the speculations about Romania's plans for redirecting to Moldova the mobile maintenance stations for F-16 fighter jets received by Bucharest for their subsequent deployment at the Marculesti airbase
Germany says supplies to Kiev included 22 Leopard 1A5 tanks, 3 Gepard air defense systems
Germany is also preparing to deliver 12 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery units
Russian naval communications center provides reliable communications with ships
According to Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, "the communication center effectively completes the mission of protecting the national interests of the Russian Federation"
Putin instructs authorities to support small producers of drones
The Russian leader noted that products manufactured by small enterprises, including drones, are not inferior in quality to those made by large ones
Russia’s Akhmat special force destroys military storage facility in Kursk direction
Akhmat also eliminated one armored personnel carrier and one self-propelled artillery weapon, the deputy chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces Apty Alaudinov said
One killed in stabbing attack in Dutch city of Rotterdam
According to the NOS television channel, the attack occurred near the Erasmusbrug bridge in the city center
US strengthens military alliances, groups against China — Chinese Foreign Ministry
"China seeks friendly cooperation with all countries of the world and normal relations with other states without targeting third parties," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said
West assists Kiev in striking civilian facilities in Russia — diplomat
In his words, Kiev is not independent from the military point of view, having no material and technical capabilities for independent warfare that involves western weaponry
Russian aviation wipes out base of Ukrainian militants in DPR — expert
The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike with a glide munition
Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Kiev
In the Ukrainian capital, von der Leyen intends to discuss defense issues, as well as G7 lending to Ukraine
Lifting ban on strikes deep into Russia won't help Ukraine much — Pentagon
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, for his part, said that Moscow was aware of the West's decision to attack deep into Russian territory and to send appropriate signals to Kiev
Peace talks between Russia, Ukraine unlikely to happen in near future — DPR head
As Denis Pushilin noted, for now the word "peace" is interpreted in different ways, but everything should end in negotiations sooner or later
Russian forces take control of two settlements in Kursk Region
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the entire frontline in moving forward, with Ukrainian soldiers surrendering
Ukrainian servicemen captured: developments in Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost up to 400 troops and 23 armored vehicles
US Treasury sanctions two banks from Russia and South Ossetia
Inclusion in the sanctions list entails the freezing of assets in the US and a ban on American citizens and companies doing business with sanctioned persons and entities
Investigator charge 33 people in case of shooting at office of retailer in central Moscow
The Russian Investigative Committee wants the suspects to be kept in custody until trial
Turkish banks want to stop transactions with Russia, transfer them to one bank — source
The issue reportedly concerns private and state-owned Turkish banks that do not have foreign partners, mainly Western ones
IN BRIEF: Ex-Ukrainian intel officer’s car blown up in northern Moscow
The explosion occurred in a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado off-road vehicle parked on Korovinskoye highway in the north of Moscow, when the driver started the SUV
Russian forces move to better positions in Zaporozhye Region — politician
The Russian forces are making progress in the Orekhov direction near Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka, and Marfopol
IMF supports Turkey's decision to join BRICS — fund representative
Earlier Julie Kozak stated that the IMF supports the expansion of BRICS in order to take advantage of global integration
Hezbollah fires anti-tank missiles at Israeli positions in Metula
According to the broadcast, at least three of them hit targets
EU may cancel visa-free regime with Georgia due to ‘backsliding on democracy' — newspaper
According to the newspaper, under the 2017 agreement, Georgian citizens do not need visas to visit EU countries, where they can stay for six months a year
Pakistan joins formation of corridor from Belarus to ports of Indian Ocean
"The Minister of Communications of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed this Memorandum, emphasizing the importance and significance of this project for the development of trade and economic relations and cargo transportation in the region," the statement reads
Ukrainian forces create concentration camps in Russian border areas — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that one of the Ukrainian prisoners of war reported an attack on a passenger train being prepared in the Kursk Region
Turkey’s top diplomat confirms Ankara seeks to join BRICS
Ankara always looks for new opportunities to expand its trade and economic cooperation anyway, Hakan Fidan added
MFA calls UN resolution on Palestine important step to recognize Israel's illegal actions
The Russian diplomats pointed out that it would also help develop concrete measures to uphold international law, end the longest occupation in modern history and implement a two-state solution
Hezbollah sets up committees to look into circumstances of gadget explosions
According to the movement’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, experts are analyzing all circumstances surrounding the devices in question
Two-thirds of Abrams tanks in Ukraine already destroyed — Russia’s deputy OSCE envoy
As Maxim Buyakevich noted, the discussion is afoot in the West about the possibility of using high-accuracy long-range weapons against facilities deep inside Russian territory
Russia’s response to long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will be brutal — MFA
"The opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said
Putin calls for meeting Russian army’s demand for drones
The Russian leader emphasized that "drones of various classes have already become an indispensable attribute of modern combat operations"
BRICS platforms alternative to dollar, euro attract increasing number of states — Lavrov
"Many are attracted by the fact that payment platforms are being developed within BRICS, which allow trading, investing, carrying out other economic operations without being dependent on those that decided to weaponize the dollar and the euro," the foreign minister said
Court arrests first suspect in case of shooting at office of retailer in central Moscow
Seven people were injured in the shooting, including two policemen
Russia strongly condemns unprecedented attack on Lebanon, its citizens — MFA
"In all likelihood the organizers of this high-tech attack purposefully sought to foment a large-scale armed confrontation with the aim to provoke a major war in the Middle East," Maria Zakharova said
Zelensky may be overthrown if Ukraine fails to hold elections — Ukrainian MP
Ukraine is still facing the question of the legitimacy of power in the absence of parliamentary and presidential elections, which cannot be held during martial law
US citizen Zenkovich, convicted in Belarus, asks Lukashenko for pardon
Zenkovich also addressed the US side
Florida court rules to arrest Russian citizen Postovoy, take him to Washington
The date of the next court hearing, to take place in Washington, has not been set yet
US afraid Israel may launch offensive in Lebanon — media
The newspaper emphasized that Israel had deployed a military contingent of thousands of special forces and paratroopers from the south to the north of the country
Russia firmly committed to principles of UN Charter unlike West — Lavrov
In this context, the foreign minister noted with appreciation that the position of Russia enjoys "the broadest support from like-minded BRICS countries and other states of the world majority"
Hamas-Israel deal unlikely before Biden’s term expires — WSJ
According to the The Wall Street Journal , the sides are "in a wait-and-see mode" until after the upcoming US presidential election
US mistaken if it thinks nuclear conflict would affect Russia, Europe only — diplomat
Anatoly Antonov reiterated that there must never be a nuclear war and that there can be no winners in any nuclear conflict
Israel doesn’t plan major invasion of Lebanon in near future — Jerusalem Post
The sources indicated that the IDF is now allegedly under instructions from the Israeli government to wait and see what Hezbollah will do next, according to the newspaper
In case of deep strikes Russia to respond with more powerful weapons — Duma speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, it is crucial for the parliaments of the United States and European countries to "understand and realize what can happen"
Zelensky leads Ukraine to terrible finale, killing his own people — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova compared the Ukrainian president with a drug baron from classic US movies
Israeli forces kill over 300 radicals in southern Gaza — portal
Besides, they found and destroyed a cache with long-range missiles and an arms depot with sniper rifles
Russian troops entrenched in liberated settlements of Kursk Region’s Sudzha District
According to commander of the Akhmat special forces unit Apty Alaudinov, the situation is under control
West is persuading Ukraine to give up claims to 1991 borders — legislator
Yegor Chernev shared a "feeling" that the Western world is ready to declare as a victory for Ukraine at least the fact that "Kiev has not fallen" and that it "has not lost its sovereignty"
First MC-21 flight in fully imported version expected this year — minister
The domestic MC-21 is the most promising aircraft for international markets, Anton Alikhanov said
Israeli attacks Hezbollah facilities, red lines: Middle East escalation
The constant shelling of the Lebanon-Israel border continued amid Israel's operation in the Gaza Strip
First five Baikal aircraft will be delivered in 2026 — minister
"It has been decided that we will switch to the domestic VK-800 engine," Anton Alikhanov said
Hezbollah fires rockets at seven Israeli barracks
Large-caliber Burkan missiles were used in an attack on the town of Metula and its environs, causing several fires and disrupting power supply to the settlement
Businessman probably related to exploding gadgets in Lebanon missing in Norway
At this point, there is no evidence indicating that Rinson Jose had any knowledge about the operation to create the explosive gadgets
Israeli intel officials sent messages in Arabic to pagers before they exploded — media
According to the report, the officers assumed that some pager owners believed the messages were from the supreme leadership of the Shiite Hezbollah movement
Russian Industry Ministry does not rule out restricting strategic raw materials exports
First Deputy Minister Vasily Osmakov noted that the regulator develops measures to counter sanctions pressure on Russia
Israeli army says airstrikes hit 30 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
According to the report, the strikes targeted Hezbollah rocket launchers which, Israeli intelligence said, were loaded with a total of 150 rockets and ready to fire at Israel
Court arrests six individuals as part of investigation into shooting at Wildberries office
The court granted the investigators’ request and ruled to place six individuals in custody for one month and 30 days
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," Vasily Nebezya reminded
Snowden said exploding pagers in Lebanon likely to be stuffed with explosives
Former NSA employee and whistleblower blamed Israel for this, slamming its actions as reckless, bordering on terrorism
Lebanese citizens turn off phones, appliances for fear of more blasts — newspaper
The newspaper pointed out that the pager blasts have turned daily life in Lebanon into scenes of panic and violence
Source reveals number of people detained in shooting in downtown Moscow office
"Yesterday, 13 people were detained and questioned, today 14. As far as I understand, the Investigative Committee intends to detain them all," the source, one of the participants in the trial, which took place in the Basmanny court, said
Taliban say Afghanistan will now rely only on Sharia law
The supreme leader said that the negotiation process with the US in Doha was based on Sharia, "not a single step in these negotiations was taken against religion"
Georgia under Saakashvili went to war in 2008 on orders from abroad — prime minister
According to Irakli Kobakhidze, "it is not the issue of starting a war that has enraged the radical opposition, but the topic of mutual forgiveness and reconciliation" with Ossetians
European Parliament calls for arrest warrant for Maduro
The lawmakers recognized Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president of Venezuela and urged EU member countries to do the same
Tver region governor says no serious injuries in drone attack on Toropets
Earlier reports said a fire occurred at the scene where drone fragments fell in Toropets
Russia delivers urgent assistance to Mali — portal
The delivery was organized as part of military cooperation between Russia and Mali to boost defense and security ties
Russia ready to host IMF mission, too early to talk about timing — Finance Ministry
Earlier, the IMF decided to postpone consultations with the Russian authorities as part of the annual review of the Russian economy under the Article IV of its Charter
Ukrainian breakthrough attempts thwarted: developments in Kursk Region
The Russian military repelled three attempts by the Ukrainian military to break through the border near Novy Put, Malaya Obukhovka and Medvezhye
NATO was called obsolete, braindead in past 10 years — Stoltenberg
"During my time as Secretary General, the relevance of NATO has been questioned," Jens Stoltenberg noted
West switches to open support for Kiev's terrorist attacks against civilians — MFA
"The West continues to supply arms and money to the Kiev regime, propose pseudo-peace initiatives, and try to rally as many countries as possible to their side," Maria Zakharova said
Hezbollah leader threatens reprisals to Israel for device explosions, doesn’t say when
On September 17 and 18, numerous explosions of communication devices and other electronic gadgets swept across Lebanon
Two people killed, seven injured in shooting in downtown Moscow
The list of wounded includes two law enforcement officers who arrived at the site to stop criminal actions
US to step up efforts to limit Russia’s fuel exports, defense imports – White House
Sanctions and export controls are "our tools", US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh said
Israel’s explosive gadget operation in Lebanon took 15 years of preparation — ABC
ABC sources confirmed that the Jewish state was involved in the production of these communication devices
PREVIEW: Russian cosmonauts to set record for longest single ISS spaceflight
The new record will be set at 4:06:51 p.m. Moscow time
European Parliament urges end to restrictions on strikes on Russia with Western weapons
In addition, the EU member states and NATO allies are asked to "collectively and individually commit to supporting Ukraine militarily, with no less than 0.25% of their GDP annually"
Senior Russian lawmaker warns that calls for long-range strikes open way to nuclear war
Vyacheslav Volodin commented on a recent resolution of the European Parliament to allow strikes inside Russia with Western weapons
Stoltenberg's statements on use of long-range missiles against Russia senseless — MFA
According to the outgoing NATO Secretary-General, Ukraine's use of long-range missiles will not lead to the alliance being drawn into a conflict with Russia
Belarus ready to cooperate with Ukraine on same terms as with DPR
Alexander Lukashenko stressed that by cooperating with the DPR, Belarus "is absolutely not violating any international norms"
Russia’s battlegroup Center repels 9 Ukrainian attacks, inflicts over 510 enemy casualties
According to the report, the enemy sustained more than 510 casualties and lost two vehicles, a Msta-B 152mm howitzer, a D-30 122mm howitzer, a US-made M101 105mm artillery mount and a Rapira 100mm anti-tank gun
Biden, Harris to meet with Zelensky at White House on September 26
The leaders will discuss the state of the conflict in Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and US support for Ukraine
Zelensky says Ukrainian troops in extremely difficult situation in two DPR areas
The situation on the frontline remains extremely difficult, Ukrainian President said
Palestine sits as state for first time at 79th session of the UN General Assembly
Palestine will be able to include its representatives in the list of speakers at meetings on Middle East issues, propose amendments and make procedural proposals on behalf of a group of countries
Putin extends food embargo on imports from Western countries for two years
The food embargo, introduced in response to the unfriendly actions of the West, has been in effect in Russia since August 7, 2014
Russian military in Syria help 26 refugees leave US-occupied Al-Tanf zone
No attacks on Syrian pro-government forces were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past day, the Russian military official added
Ukraine participates in NATO’s counter-drone drills for first time
The document says that "more than 60 counter-drone systems and technologies such as sensors, drone-on-drone systems, jammers and cyber interceptors were tested live" during the exercise
Putin examines kamikaze drones, unmanned systems at St. Petersburg defense plant
The Russian president was accompanied by Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin and Presidential Aide Alexey Dyumin
Devices blasts in Lebanon make escalation in Middle East conflict inevitable — newspaper
According to columnist Ishaan Tharoor, "Israeli officials have not publicly taken responsibility for the attacks, but have in private in confirmed their hand in them with their interlocutors in Washington"
NATO sets new tasks for Tallinn in event of conflict with Russia — Estonian General Staff
Major General Vahur Karus noted that, as opposed to a decade ago, Estonia can unequivocally count on allied units, stationed on its soil, to immediately participate in a conflict with Russia
Ukrainian forces in difficult situation in Kursk Region, try gain foothold — commander
Major General Apty Alaudinov added that, on Thursday, he visited the rightmost flank of the Russian troops on the Kursk direction - near cities of Rylsk and Lgov
Press review: Hezbollah pagers attack threatens wider war and Russia ready to test nukes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 18th
Mexican president-elect refuses to visit Ukraine
"I will attend certain international events, which we consider important, but we will not travel much - our responsibility lies here," Claudia Sheinbaum said
Russia fully ready to defend its interests in Arctic — Lavrov
The minister to say that NATO is becoming increasingly interested in the Arctic region
Russian Baltic Fleet's training ship Smolny makes port call at Equatorial Guinea’s Malabo
The Baltic Fleet’s sailors and cadets will meet with military sailors from Equatorial Guinea to share experience
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
North Korean balloon carrying trash crashes again near government complex in Seoul
Police cordoned off the scene, military specialists checked the contents for hazardous substances and removed the debris
Israeli air force attacks around 100 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon in past two hours
The strikes were directed by the IDF intelligence units and the IDF Northern Command, the Israel Defense Forces said
Russian National Guard eliminates about 30 Ukrainian vehicles in Kursk Region
The National Guard noted that its troops provide extra protection measures for important state facilities
Covert ring behind launches of attack drones from within Russia, senior lawmaker contends
Leonid Slutsky urged law enforcement agencies to strengthen controls and for all citizens to be on the alert and promptly notify the relevant authorities of any suspicious activity
Russia deeply concerned by events unfolding in Lebanon — diplomat
Maria Zakharova asserted Russia’s solidarity with the people of Lebanon
Russia ready to give Uzbekistan access to high-precision GLONASS signal — document
The Russian global navigation satellite system is designed to promptly provide navigation information to users of land, sea, air and space
Ukrainian troops captured: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost over 11,800 servicemen since fighting began in the region
Press review: US shifts rhetoric on Ukraine and walkie-talkie explosions rock Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 19th
