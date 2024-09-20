Cases against Ukrainian servicemen: situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 370 military personnel and 18 armored vehicles in the Kursk Region over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In total, the enemy has lost over 15,300 servicemen since fighting began in the region.

Russian investigators have initiated three criminal cases against Ukrainian militants involved in crimes against civilians in the Kursk Region.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military foiled enemy counterattacks towards Kremyanoye, Lyubimovka and Malaya Loknya.

- They also repulsed four attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to break through the border near Novy Put and Medvezhye.

- The Russian military struck concentrations of enemy manpower and hardware near the settlements of Bogdanovka, Guyevo, Daryino, Zeleny Shlyakh, Kremyanoye, Kubatkin, Kruglenkoye, Kurilovka, Lyubimovka, Mikhailovka, Malaya Loknya, Mirny, Melovoy, Novy Put, Novaya Sorochina, Novoivanovka, Obukhovka, Plekhovo, Tolsty Lug, Cherkasskoye Porechnoye and Cherkasskaya Konopelka.

- Units of the battlegroup North continued their offensive operations and defeated Ukrainian formations near Lyubimovka, Daryino, Zeleny Shlyakh, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Tolsty Lug, Malaya Loknya and Plekhovo.

- Russian jets hit Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, Ukraine lost over 370 servicemen and 18 armored vehicles, including two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles and 12 armored fighting vehicles, as well as six artillery pieces, a mortar, an electronic warfare station, a demining engineering vehicle and seven vehicles. A pontoon crossing was demolished.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia's borderline region, Ukraine's losses have amounted to more than 15,300 servicemen, 124 tanks, 56 infantry fighting vehicles, 93 armored personnel carriers, 780 armored combat vehicles, 471 vehicles, 115 artillery pieces, 28 multiple rocket launchers, including seven HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, four transport and loading vehicles, 29 radar stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, 15 pieces of engineering equipment, including nine engineering demolition vehicles and one UR-77 demining unit.

Cases against Ukrainian servicemen

- Russian investigators have initiated three criminal cases against Ukrainian militants involved in crimes against civilians in the Kursk Region, the Main Military Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee has reported.

- It was found that on September 16, Ukrainian servicemen attacked the Korenevsky District using a drone, injuring two employees of the Rosseti Center who were working to restore power supply.

- Additionally, on September 18, the same fighters launched artillery attacks on a residential house and a secondary school in the village of Glushkovo in the Kursk Region.

- On the same day, they shelled the village of Rzhava in the Bolshesoldatsky district. Two civilians were injured and several residential houses were damaged.

- Criminal cases were initiated under the articles "Attempted murder of two or more persons," "Intentional damage to other people's property," and "Terrorist attack."