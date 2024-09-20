Israeli air force attacks around 100 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon in past two hours

TEL AVIV, September 20. /TASS/. The Israeli air force struck around 100 launchers and military infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon in two hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The launch sites, which were targeted, had around 1,000 munitions that were ready to be used against Israel in the immediate future, the IDF press service said.

The strikes were directed by the IDF intelligence units and the IDF Northern Command. The locations of targets for Israeli strikes were not named by the press service.

"The IDF will continue to operate to degrade the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s infrastructure and capabilities," the Israeli military said in a statement.