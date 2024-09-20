Senior Hezbollah military figure, five children killed in Israeli airstrike

BEIRUT, September 20. /TASS/. Ibrahim Aqil, the Shiite militia Hezbollah’s military commander in charge of special operations, has been killed in the Israeli airstrike on Dahieh, the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, the strike hit the headquarters where commanders of Shiite formations were holding a meeting. Aqil replaced Fuad Shukr, the chief of operations in the Shiite militia, who was killed on July 30.

The missile attack left five children killed and dozens of people injured, the Al Wataniya news agency said. Dozens of ambulances have arrived at the scene to take the injured people to hospitals. The fire was put out by rescue teams from the civil defense service.

The Al-Jamus residential area, which was hit by the airstrike, has been cordoned off by Hezbollah activists and members of the Lebanese army.