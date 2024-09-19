Russia delivers urgent assistance to Mali — portal

HARARE, September 20. /TASS/. Russia delivered urgent aid to the armed forces of Mali following a deadly terrorist attack on the Faladie Gendarmerie School in the capital Bamako, the malijet portal reported.

Russia’s Il-76 military transport plane with cargo for the Malian armed forces on board landed at Modibo Keita International Airport in the capital Bamako. Other details of the delivery are unknown.

The delivery was organized as part of military cooperation between Russia and Mali to boost defense and security ties, the portal said.

In the early hours of September 17, a group of terrorists attempted to break into the Faladie Gendarmerie School in the capital Bamako. A series of blasts rocked the area, and a shootout ensued. Later, the military issued a statement saying that "the situation is under control." Access to Modibo Keita International Airport, located nearby, was temporarily restricted in connection with the attack.

According to France Presse, Jihadist group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM), affiliated with the Al Qaeda terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack that claimed the lives of 77 people and left another 255 wounded.