Russia cautions Chisinau against involvement in Ukrainian conflict — Foreign Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Russia strongly urges Chisinau to refrain from steps that might involve Moldova in the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on the sidelines of the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum.

"Once again we strongly urge Chisinau to refrain from irresponsible steps that might turn Moldova into a participant in the conflict in Ukraine," she said.

Zakharova drew attention to the speculations about Romania's plans for redirecting to Moldova the mobile maintenance stations for F-16 fighter jets received by Bucharest for their subsequent deployment at the Marculesti airbase.

"Experts regard this as another confirmation Chisinau is preparing the grounds for providing Moldovan airfield infrastructure for the accommodation of airplanes transferred by the West for the needs of the Ukrainian military," she emphasized. "At the same time, the process of Moldova’s militarization is actively underway. This process involves a number of Western countries, including Germany, France, Poland and the Baltic States".

"The Moldovan leadership continues irresponsible games that can entail tragic consequences harmful to security," she added.