MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian forces have taken control of the settlements of Nikolayevo-Dayino and Daryino in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said.

"Yesterday, soldiers from Russian unions entered Nikolayebo-Daryino, mopped it up and took it under control. Today, they gained control of Daryino," he said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

According to Alaudinov, the entire frontline in moving forward, with Ukrainian soldiers surrendering. "Our units are gradually moving forward, liberating one settlement every day," he said.

In the Sudzha district, Russian forces wiped out a Ukrainian munitions depot, a shed with vehicles, drone launching areas, and shot down several Baba Yaga drones.