PARIS, September 20. /TASS/. Leader of the French The Patriots party Florian Philippot considers the European Parliament's (EP) resolution calling for lifting restrictions on Western weapons strikes on Russian territory insane, according to a post on his X page.

"The European Parliament wants total war; in this case, it aligns with the position of the most aggressive NATO hawks. This is total madness, which more than ever demonstrates that the EU, at Washington's behest, seeks war without any desire for peace," the politician said.

According to Filippot, France should urgently withdraw from the EU and advocate for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

On Thursday, members of the European Parliament voted in favor of lifting restrictions on Western weapons strikes on Russian territory, as outlined in a resolution approved at the EP plenary session in Strasbourg. While European Parliament resolutions have no legal force and are only recommendatory, they are often used within the EU to promote and disseminate specific political positions.