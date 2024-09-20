Hezbollah commanders wanted to repeat October 7 in northern Israel — General Staff

TEL AVIV, September 20. /TASS/. Commanders of Hezbollah armed units, who were eliminated in Beirut, planned to attack northern Israel like Hamas did on October 7, 2023, Chief of the Israeli General Staff Herzi Halevi said.

"The Hezbollah commanders we eliminated today had been planning their ‘October 7th’ on the northern border for years. We reached them, and we will reach Anyone who threatens the security of Israel’s citizens," he said.

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Daniel Hagari told a briefing that the Hezbollah commanders, who were eliminated in Beirut, "the masterminds of and the force behind Hezbollah’s plan to execute an attack on Northern Israel."

"As part of this plan, Hezbollah intended to infiltrate Israel, seize control of the communities in the Galilee, and to kill and kidnap Israeli civilians, much like Hamas did on October 7th," he said.

The IDF said that it had conducted a targeted strike in Beirut, adding that Ibrahim Aqil, a military commander of Hezbollah’s militia, was killed along with other top brass. According to the Israeli military, they were in charge of planning an invasion of northern Israel.