Kadyrov send two more Cybertucks to special military operation zone

GROZNY, September 20. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said that two more Cybertrucks, which have not been remotely disabled, were sent to the zone of Russia’s special military operation.

"Two more Cybertrucks have been sent to the special military operation zone. The Western-made vehicles are doing perfectly well against their Western Ukrainian and NATO troops. The electric car’s mobility, comfort and maneuverability are what is needed here," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that these cars have not been remotely disabled.

"The cars are operating routinely, without failures. This is the best advertisement for Cybertrucks. We know better where they are to be used," he noted.

Kadyrov said earlier that he had received a Tesla Cyberstruck from Elon Musk and had already tested the vehicles. He promised to send the car to the special military operation zone and invited Musk to visit Grozny. Later, the US billionaire and Tesla CEO denied donating a Cybertruck to Kadyrov, who, in response, thanked him for Starlink and the good operation of mobile communication in the special military operation zone. On September 19, the Chechen leader said that Musk had remotely disabled the Cybertruck that had been sent to the special military operation zone.