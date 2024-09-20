Israel to continue operations in northern areas until all residents return to their homes

TEL AVIV, September 20. /TASS/. The Israeli military will continue operations in northern areas until all local residents, who were evacuated from border areas amid Hezbollah shelling attacks from southern Lebanon, are able to return to their homes, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said after Israel’s strike on Beirut killing several Hezbollah commanders.

"Even in Dehieh (a Beirut neighborhood where Hezbollah has its offices - TASS), in Beirut, we will continue chasing our enemy to defend our citizens. Operations as part of the new phase [of Israel’s military campaign] will continue until our goal - the return of residents of [Israel’s] north to their homes - is reached," he wrote on his X page.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that a pinpoint strike was delivered on Beirut that killed Hezbollah Shiite militia commander Ibrahim Aqil and several other Hezbollah commanders, who were plotting attacks on Israel’s northern areas.

On September 17, the Israeli military political cabinet said that the return of residents, who were evacuated from Israeli settlements near the border with Lebanon amid Hezbollah shelling attacks, was added to the list of official objectives of Israel’s military campaign that has been going on since October 2023. Prior to that, Israel was focused on the Gaza Strip and declared three goals, namely eliminating Hamas’ potential, the release of all hostages held in the enclave and creating conditions to ensure that no potential threats to Israel are coming from Gaza.