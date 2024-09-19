MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops found themselves in an extremely difficult situation in two Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), President Vladimir Zelensky said.

"The situation [on the frontline] remains extremely difficult. Heavy fighting takes place every day in the Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk [Krasnoarmeysk] directions," the president said in a video address, posted on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian General Staff said on its Telegram channel on September 10 that the situation for the Ukrainian army remained difficult along the entire front line.

Ukrainian Commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky admitted in early September that the troops being sent to the frontline lacked training. He also complained about Russia’s superiority in aircraft, missiles, artillery, tanks, ammunition and personnel.