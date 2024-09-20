Florida court rules to arrest Russian citizen Postovoy, take him to Washington

NEW YORK, September 20. /TASS/. A court in Florida ruled to arrest and take to Washington Russian citizen Denis Postovoy, accused by the United States of illegally exporting military-purpose microelectronics to Russia, his defense attorney Todd Alan Foster has told TASS.

"There was a hearing today [on Thursday], and the judge ordered that Denis be detained in custody and that he be transported to Washington, DC, where the case has been indicted," he said.

The date of the next court hearing, to take place in Washington, has not been set yet.

The US Department of Justice reported on September 16 that Denis Postovoy, 44, a Russian citizen living in Florida, was arrested in Sarasota, "on an indictment charging him with conspiring to violate the Export Control Reform Act, to commit smuggling, to commit money laundering, and to defraud the United States." According to the US authorities, Postovoy "procured and illicitly exported from the United States to Russia microelectronic components with military applications," which can be used in unmanned aerial vehicles. The Russian embassy in Washington said it was ready to provide the required legal assistance to him and requested information from the US Department of State.