Senior Hezbollah commander killed in Beirut was injured in Sep 18 walkie-talkie blast — TV

BEIRUT, September 20. /TASS/. Ibrahim Aqil, a military commander of the Shiite militia Hezbollah, who was killed in the Israeli airstrike on the southern suburb of Beirut, was discharged from a hospital on Friday morning, the Al Hadath television channel reported, adding that he was injured during the September 18 massive explosions of wireless communication devices, triggered by Israel’s cyberattack.

Earlier in the day, Arab and Lebanese television channels reported that Aqil was killed in the Israeli airstrike on a building where top Hezbollah brass were holding a meeting. The Lebanese Health Ministry said that eight people were killed and 59 more were injured in the missile strike. The Hezbollah leadership has not yet confirmed the military commander’s death.

Aqil was appointed to replace Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburb of Beirut on July 30. Shukr was chief of operations of the Shiite militia.

The Al Jadeed broadcaster said that in the 1980s, Aqil was a key member of the Hezbollah sabotage group that was behind the bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut in April 1983, when 63 people, mostly Lebanese employees, were killed. He was also involved in the attack on the US Marine barracks at Beirut International Airport in October 1983, when 241 US troops were killed.

Al Jadeed pointed out that in the mid-1980s, Aqil headed the operations in which Western European nationals were taken hostage in Beirut and then held captive until 1992.

In 2015, the US Department of the Treasury listed Aqil as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. A $7 million reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.