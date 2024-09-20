Stoltenberg's statements on use of long-range missiles against Russia senseless — MFA

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg does not realize the consequences of using long-range missiles against Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat drew attention to Stoltenberg's interview with The Times newspaper. "According to him, Ukraine's use of long-range missiles will not lead to the alliance being drawn into a conflict with Russia. Meanwhile, Stoltenberg assumes that each NATO country will authorize the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine on its own, but not at the behest of the alliance. These decisions are apparently risky, but, as Stoltenberg said, there is no war without risk," Zakharova added.

"You know, in my opinion, such a statement can be made by a person who is absolutely not independent, who is under pressure to such an extent that he utters any nonsense. <...> Such a statement can only be made by a person who really does not realize the consequences of his steps and, accordingly, has no link to the responsible behavior of the entity he represents," the diplomat stressed.