Ukrainian drones attack Kamenka-Dneprovskaya in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, September 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s drones have attacked the town of Kamenka-Dneprovskaya in the Zaporozhye Region; one of the drones exploded on a school yard, the authorities of the Kamenka-Dneprovskaya municipal district have said.

"There was a report from the director of Kamenka-Dneprovskaya’s school No. 2 that in the afternoon a suicide drone crashed into a tree in the school yard. Fortunately, no one was hurt," the source said.

The Zaporozhye Region’s Governor Yevgeny Balitsky added that the children had been evacuated.

"Another cynical attack by terrorists for whom nothing is sacred," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Several drones attacked energy facilities in the municipal district. Power outages have affected the community of Vodyanoye and more than 1,000 households in Kamenka-Dneprovskaya.

Repair work has not begun yet as the risk of another attack remains, the authorities said.