Russia, China agree on developing railway cargo transportation, border crossings

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Railways signed a cooperation agreement with China Railway and agreed on the development of border crossings and container transportation, as well as cooperation in the field of science, technology and innovation, Russian Railways said in its official Telegram channel.

"An agreement on comprehensive strategic cooperation was signed today in Beijing by Head of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov and Head of China Railway Liu Zhenfang," the statement said.

"The document includes on cooperation in the field of science, technology and innovation, as well as in the field of personnel training," the company added.

Russian Railways noted the high growth rates of freight traffic with China. In just the Q1 of 2024, the total volume of transportation through railway border crossings and ports increased by 8.2% compared to the same period last year and reached 42.5 mln tons.