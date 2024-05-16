Slovak leader urges suspension of country's campaign for European Parliament elections

BRATISLAVA, May 16. /TASS/. Slovak President-elect Peter Pellegrini has called on the country's political parties and movements to suspend the European Parliament election campaign until the situation surrounding Prime Minister Robert Fico’s assassination attempt calms down.

"I call on all political forces in Slovakia to stop or suspend the campaign for the European Parliament elections. [This must be done] until the situation calms down and the [circumstances] of the assassination attempt on Robert Fico are investigated," Pellegrini said in a joint statement with incumbent Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, broadcast on Slovakian television.

The president-elect emphasized that "Slovakia must choose the path of peace and coolheadedness." Caputova also noted that it was necessary to settle down the population, which was very upset after the assassination attempt on Fico.

The incumbent and elected presidents of Slovakia will soon meet with the leaders of all political parties and movements in the republic. According to Caputova, the politicians were invited to the presidential palace.